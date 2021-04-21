Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

HMPT stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

In other Home Point Capital news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last 90 days.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

