Homeros (HMR) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $29.60 million and $4.38 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

