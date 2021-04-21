HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,121.29

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.29 ($14.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,145 ($14.96). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 1,178,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,121.29.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.