HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,121.29

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.29 ($14.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,145 ($14.96). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 1,178,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,121.29.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

