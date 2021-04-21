Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 695,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,930,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

NYSE HON traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $229.71. 34,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.