Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBNC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $788.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $84,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Insiders have sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

