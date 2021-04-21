Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,529 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 6.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.20. 23,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

