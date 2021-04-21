Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 579,035 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

