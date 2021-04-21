Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 331.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

ESGD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. 28,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,691. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.