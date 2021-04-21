Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,663 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,251. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.