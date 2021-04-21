Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,032 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.22. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

