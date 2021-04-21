Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,052,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.31. 648,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231,325. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

