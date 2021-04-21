Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,864,000.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 632,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.