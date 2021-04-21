Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,864,000.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 632,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.