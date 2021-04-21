Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.01. 3,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,821,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 375,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 385,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.