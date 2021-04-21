Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

