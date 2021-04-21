Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

