HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 168.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 76,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,135. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

