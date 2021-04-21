HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the period. HP comprises about 3.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in HP by 17.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,135. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

