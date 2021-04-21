HSBC Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $98.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by analysts at HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JD. Macquarie raised their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. JD.com has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 37,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 29.5% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.