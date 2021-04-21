HSBC Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to “Hold”

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.75.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 67,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

