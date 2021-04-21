Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.26

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 3197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

