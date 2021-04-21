Humana (HUM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.21 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 21.25-21.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $21.25-21.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUM opened at $443.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $356.01 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

