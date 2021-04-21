Humaniq Price Down 24.5% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $82,806.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00067498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00094530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.34 or 0.00671543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.12 or 0.08012470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.