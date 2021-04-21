HUNT Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.02 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and approximately $93,008.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars.

