Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.05. 1,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,344. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $210.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

