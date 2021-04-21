HYCON Tops 1-Day Volume of $658,293.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 3% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $658,293.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003898 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00143956 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,418,128 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,418,127 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

