Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Down to $60.27

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.27, but opened at $58.22. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,089,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

