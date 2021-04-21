HyperExchange (HX) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $15,861.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.00966534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.83 or 0.00663089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,583.92 or 0.99931091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

