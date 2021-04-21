Hyperion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,258.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $196,258.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

