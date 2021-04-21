HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,058.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $69,371.24 and $4,058.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

