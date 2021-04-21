Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €550.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR HYQ traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €441.00 ($518.82). The stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €456.03 and a 200-day moving average of €499.74. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 12-month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

