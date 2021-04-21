Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $83.43

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.43, but opened at $80.29. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.