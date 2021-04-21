Hyve 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $1.00 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00275121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.95 or 0.01026581 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.82 or 0.00656509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,265.91 or 0.99844023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,701,227 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.