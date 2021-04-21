I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.38 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $8,359.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.19 or 0.00558925 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006186 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.65 or 0.03495041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,821,506 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

