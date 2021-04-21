Ï„Bitcoin Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $31,892.54 or 0.57465289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $541,478.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00275465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.85 or 0.01014170 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00663501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.31 or 0.99586515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

