ICHI Trading Down 23.9% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $32,237.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $11.30 or 0.00020969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00274997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01023790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.89 or 0.00651392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,849.61 or 0.99965340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,277 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

