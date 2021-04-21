ICON Public (ICLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICON Public stock opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.99 and its 200 day moving average is $197.14. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $145.11 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

