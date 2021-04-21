Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Tops $8.28 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $45,748.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.