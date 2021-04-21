iDealCash (DEAL) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, iDealCash has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $804,227.16 and approximately $12.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

