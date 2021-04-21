Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.39 million and $48,610.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,756,991 coins and its circulating supply is 40,236,523 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

