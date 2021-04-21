Idle Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Idle has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $314,564.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $12.61 or 0.00023434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

