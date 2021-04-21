IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.67. 65,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

