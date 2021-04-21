IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,785 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

