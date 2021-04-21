IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,270 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 80.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.32. 17,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,500. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

