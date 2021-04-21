IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,658 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 28,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,885. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

