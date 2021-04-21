IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 6,916 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.37. 84,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.91. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

