IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

