IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,301. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $384.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.79 and a 200 day moving average of $343.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

