IFG Advisory LLC Buys 958 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

