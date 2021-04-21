IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

