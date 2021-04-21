IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.57. 33,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,036. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

